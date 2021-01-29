Building a sense of belonging

Anna Millar was born in England to British parents who immigrated to the U.S. when she was a child. Once they landed stateside, they moved often — to Connecticut, Illinois, Montreal, New York, Ohio, Massachusetts and back again to England.

That skills of adaptability and flexibility, coupled with natural empathy, served Millar well as she navigated the male-dominated business world prior to coming to Carolina, and have become her trademark as the assistant dean of the Undergraduate Business Program at UNC Kenan-Flagler Business Program. Since joining Kenan-Flagler in 2003, she’s demonstrated commitment to providing students with a sense of inclusion with programs like Spark, practicing advocacy through leadership one-on-one and in groups (such as the Community, Equity and Inclusion Board) and ensuring that course content has a diversity, equity and inclusion focus.

Read more about Millar’s diversity, equity and inclusion work at Kenan-Flagler.