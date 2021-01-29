Academics

Building a sense of belonging

Anna Millar, assistant dean of the Undergraduate Business Program, is a leader in integrating diversity, equity and inclusion at UNC Kenan-Flagler Business School.

Adrianne Gibilisco, UNC Office for Diversity & Inclusion, Friday, January 29th, 2021
Anna Millar at UNC Kenan-Flagler Business School pre-pandemic.
Anna Millar at UNC Kenan-Flagler Business School pre-pandemic. (Image courtesy of UNC Kenan-Flagler Business School)

Anna Millar was born in England to British parents who immigrated to the U.S. when she was a child. Once they landed stateside, they moved often — to Connecticut, Illinois, Montreal, New York, Ohio, Massachusetts and back again to England.

That skills of adaptability and flexibility, coupled with natural empathy, served Millar well as she navigated the male-dominated business world prior to coming to Carolina, and have become her trademark as the assistant dean of the Undergraduate Business Program at UNC Kenan-Flagler Business Program. Since joining Kenan-Flagler in 2003, she’s demonstrated commitment to providing students with a sense of inclusion with programs like Spark, practicing advocacy through leadership one-on-one and in groups (such as the Community, Equity and Inclusion Board) and ensuring that course content has a diversity, equity and inclusion focus.

Read more about Millar’s diversity, equity and inclusion work at Kenan-Flagler.

You May Also Like...

    • Tiny molecules, big potential

      North Carolina native and organic chemist Sidney Wilkerson-Hill is investigating ways to recreate the power of plants in the lab — work that could lead to advances in drug development.

    • Meet Carolina’s pandemic hobbyists

      Employees across the University have responded to the current crisis with creativity and commitment.

    • The truth about COVID-19 vaccines

      Cynthia Gay, who leads the Moderna clinical trial at Carolina, gives five clear reasons why vaccines are a safe and critical step in ending the COVID-19 pandemic.