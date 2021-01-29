Campus News

Aaron Bachenheimer receives Chamber award

The executive director of Off-Campus Student Life and Community Partnerships “has demonstrated community leadership and a commitment to cultivating relationships among the University and local partners, particularly in this difficult time of COVID-19,” the Chamber of Commerce president said.

Student Affairs, Friday, January 29th, 2021

Aaron Bachenheimer, executive director of Off-Campus Student Life and Community Partnerships at UNC-Chapel Hill, was honored with the Town and Gown award from the Chapel Hill-Carrboro Chamber of Commerce. The award recognizes Bachenheimer’s “exceptional leadership and service to our community.” The award was announced Jan. 29 at the 2021 Chamber annual meeting.

The Town and Gown Award is presented annually to an individual who fosters a mutually beneficial relationship between the community and UNC-Chapel Hill. Award winners demonstrate a commitment to civic affairs and leadership in cultivating the relationship among faculty, staff, students, government officials, citizenry and the business community.

Read more about Bachenheimer and the Town and Gown award.

