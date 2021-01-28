Gillings alumni and student played crucial role in NBA’s COVID-19 “bubble”

According to Christina Mack, the National Basketball Association made a call in the name of public health when it suspended the 2019-2020 season in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The plan to restart its season — and hold playoffs in a controlled environment, or “bubble,” at Walt Disney World Resort’s ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, Florida — was ambitious.

Mack is vice president of epidemiology at IQVIA and both an alumna of and adjunct associate professor in the UNC Gillings School of Global Public Health. Her surveillance and analytics team at IQVIA, which includes current epidemiology doctoral candidate Kristin Shiue, was a key NBA collaborator on planning and operationalizing the Season Restart. On the NBA’s side, Tom Ryan, who received a Bachelor of Science in Public Health from the Gillings School’s Department of Health Policy and Management, is an associate vice president in the Strategy group who was vital to the bubble’s success.

Read more about how they helped keep the NBA free of COVID-19.