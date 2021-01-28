90 years of public service

Founded in 1931 by Albert and Gladys Coates, the Institute of Government became known as the UNC School of Government in 2001. The institute was founded to bridge the gap between academic training and practical, job-related training for local officials.

Now in its 90th year of existence, the mission of the UNC School of Government remains constant: to improve the lives of North Carolinians by engaging in practical scholarship that helps public officials and citizens understand and improve state and local government. The School has built a legacy of trust through its core values, providing service that is nonpartisan, policy-neutral and responsive.

