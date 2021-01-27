What you need to know before hitting the gym this semester

Press the play button above to watch the video.

UNC Campus Recreation reopened many of its facilities on Jan. 18 to help members of the Carolina community hit their fitness goals this semester. Though they’re open, things will be a little different this semester.

For starters, before heading to the gym, employees who have a Campus Recreation membership need to reserve a two-hour time slot for your indoor workout. You can sign up for a spot up to 48 hours in advance on Campus Rec’s portal. For information on joining the recreation facilities, visit Campus Rec’s website.

You’ll also be required to wear a mask while at any of the facilities. Tar Heels are expected to maintain at least 6 feet of distance from others — including friends and roommates. The Campus Rec team has modified its spaces to allow for appropriate physical distancing.

A complete list of guidelines is available at CampusRec.unc.edu.