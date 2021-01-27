Living the dream

Brianna Pinto (BSBA ’22) was just 18 when she took a deep breath and gave a speech at the 68th FIFA Congress in Moscow in 2018. A star player on Carolina’s women’s soccer team, Pinto was representing the U.S. as part of North America’s joint bid to host the 2026 men’s World Cup. Pinto and her colleagues were convincing: Shortly after their presentation, North America won the bid.

As a woman representing U.S. soccer and promoting the men’s team, the experience was empowering. This dedication led her to UNC Kenan-Flagler Business School, where her leadership on the field and desire to “collaborate, brainstorm and work to get things done” was a good fit for business.

