Two more names for the list

After reading the scathing dossiers prepared by History, Race and a Way Forward Commission Co-Chair James Leloudis on white supremacists and Confederate officers James Johnston Pettigrew and Bryan Grimes Jr., Stone Center Director Joseph Jordan had this reaction.

“I would never want you to be the prosecuting attorney on a case that’s against me,” Jordan said.

Other members of the history commission agreed, voting unanimously at the Jan. 25 meeting to recommend that the names of Grimes and Pettigrew be removed from University buildings. The names were added to a growing list that the commission will present as a group to Chancellor Kevin M. Guskiewicz in the coming months.

Grimes and Pettigrew each forced more than 100 enslaved people to work their large farms and led troops against the U.S. government as Confederate officers, according to the dossiers. Grimes in particular also sexually exploited enslaved women and helped organize the Ku Klux Klan in North Carolina after the Civil War.

Evidence presented against Pettigrew included his own writings, in which he defended slavery as a matter of “Divine will” and natural law that gave any “one man” the inalienable right to enslave and profit from “the unwilling labor of another.”

While Pettigrew died of wounds received not long after the Confederate loss at Gettysburg, Grimes continued to fight for the “Lost Cause” in the decades after the war. With other Confederate veterans, Grimes formed the KKK in the eastern region of the state and led a campaign of threats, intimidation and murder against newly free Black and poor white citizens.

Lynchings and other criminal acts by the Klan “were consecrated to saving Anglo-Saxon civilization” and were perpetrated under the command of “Maj. Gen. Bryan Grimes” and like-minded racial loyalists, wrote one of Grimes’ friends.

One of their white targets ambushed and killed Grimes and, though acquitted of the crime, was later kidnapped and lynched by a crowd of masked men.

Pettigrew and Grimes are among the many Confederate officers honored by the University in the early 20th century by Jim Crow-era trustees “steeped in … Confederate values and historical falsehoods,” Leloudis wrote.

By placing the names of these men on its buildings, the trustees “aligned the university with principles of white supremacy and positioned it as a bulwark against democracy and equal citizenship,” Leloudis wrote in the Pettigrew dossier. “That was an indefensible choice in its own time, and to let it stand today is unbefitting an institution that aspires to lead and serve as the ‘people’s university.”