Nominations open for 2021 Massey Distinguished Service Awards

Nominations for the 2021 C. Knox Massey Distinguished Service Awards are open. This year marks the 42nd anniversary of the Massey Awards.

The chancellor will recognize six recipients for “unusual, meritorious or superior contribution made by an employee, past or present.” The honor includes an award of $10,000 and a citation, presented in the spring.

Submit nominations online by Feb. 26, 2021, or contact Catherine Pierce, Massey Awards Committee Chair, at Catherine.pierce@unc.edu.

The 2020 Massey Award winners, announced last May, were Tom Bythell, Julie Cannefax, Steve Davis, Joseph Jordan, Patti Wilkinson and Carol Womack.

The late C. Knox Massey of Durham created the awards in 1980 to recognize outstanding contributions made by University employees. In 1984, he joined the families of his son, Knox Massey Jr., and daughter, Kay Massey Weatherspoon, to create the Massey-Weatherspoon Fund. Income from the fund supports the Massey Awards and Carolina Seminars.