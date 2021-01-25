Ackland Art Museum reopens to the public

The Ackland Art Museum will reopen its doors on Wednesday, Jan. 27, with timed ticketing and limited capacity. Current exhibitions include “holding space for nobility: a memorial for Breonna Taylor,” a site-specific installation by Shanequa Gay; “Clouding: Shape and Sign in Asian Art,” an installation exploring the diverse forms and functions of clouds in the arts of Asia; and “Yayoi Kusama: Open the Shape Called Love,” a display of the artist’s early works on paper.

Plan your visit and reserve tickets

To accommodate a timed ticketing entry system, the Ackland’s hours of operation have changed. Visitors can enjoy a visit to the Ackland during the following operating hours starting Wednesday, Jan. 27: Wednesday through Saturday, 1-5 p.m.

The Museum is open exclusively to Ackland members from Jan. 20-23 to preview Clouding: Shape and Sign in Asian Art and holding space for nobility: a memorial for Breonna Taylor. To be among the first visitors to see the museum’s newest exhibitions, become a member today.

Timed ticket reservations

To allow for physical distancing, occupancy will be limited to 25% of capacity using a timed entry system. With fewer visitors in the Museum, everyone will have a more intimate art viewing experience.

A limited number of free, timed tickets are available for visitors during this first phase of reopening.

All visitors, including children, must get tickets online in advance of their preferred day and time. Ticket confirmations include a QR code, which may be either printed out at home or accessed on a smartphone.

Public tickets will be released on this page every other Thursday on a first come, first served basis. Limit four tickets per visitor household.

Visitors must include an email address with their order to receive a ticket confirmation.

For the safety and security of the Museum’s visitors, all guests in the visitor party must register for contact tracing purposes when reserving tickets. Museum staff will check in visitors by matching the registered names with tickets upon entry.

The last ticket reservation for the day is at 4 p.m., and there will be no new entries into the museum after 4:15 p.m.

Public health guidelines

All staff and visitors to wear masks while visiting the Museum.

Visitors are asked to wear a fitted mask. Gaiters, vented masks and bandanas are not currently accepted.

Face masks will be available free of charge for those who arrive without one.

Visitors are asked to delay their visit if anyone in their party cannot wear a mask for any reason.

What will be different?