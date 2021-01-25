Ackland Art Museum reopens to the public
Return to the real-world Ackland when this beloved cultural resource reopens Jan. 27 with safety measures and limited capacity.
The Ackland Art Museum will reopen its doors on Wednesday, Jan. 27, with timed ticketing and limited capacity. Current exhibitions include “holding space for nobility: a memorial for Breonna Taylor,” a site-specific installation by Shanequa Gay; “Clouding: Shape and Sign in Asian Art,” an installation exploring the diverse forms and functions of clouds in the arts of Asia; and “Yayoi Kusama: Open the Shape Called Love,” a display of the artist’s early works on paper.
Plan your visit and reserve tickets
To accommodate a timed ticketing entry system, the Ackland’s hours of operation have changed. Visitors can enjoy a visit to the Ackland during the following operating hours starting Wednesday, Jan. 27: Wednesday through Saturday, 1-5 p.m.
The Museum is open exclusively to Ackland members from Jan. 20-23 to preview Clouding: Shape and Sign in Asian Art and holding space for nobility: a memorial for Breonna Taylor. To be among the first visitors to see the museum’s newest exhibitions, become a member today.
Timed ticket reservations
- To allow for physical distancing, occupancy will be limited to 25% of capacity using a timed entry system. With fewer visitors in the Museum, everyone will have a more intimate art viewing experience.
- A limited number of free, timed tickets are available for visitors during this first phase of reopening.
- All visitors, including children, must get tickets online in advance of their preferred day and time. Ticket confirmations include a QR code, which may be either printed out at home or accessed on a smartphone.
- Public tickets will be released on this page every other Thursday on a first come, first served basis. Limit four tickets per visitor household.
- Visitors must include an email address with their order to receive a ticket confirmation.
- For the safety and security of the Museum’s visitors, all guests in the visitor party must register for contact tracing purposes when reserving tickets. Museum staff will check in visitors by matching the registered names with tickets upon entry.
- The last ticket reservation for the day is at 4 p.m., and there will be no new entries into the museum after 4:15 p.m.
Public health guidelines
- All staff and visitors to wear masks while visiting the Museum.
- Visitors are asked to wear a fitted mask. Gaiters, vented masks and bandanas are not currently accepted.
- Face masks will be available free of charge for those who arrive without one.
- Visitors are asked to delay their visit if anyone in their party cannot wear a mask for any reason.
What will be different?
- Access to the lockers and coat room is currently unavailable. Help keep each other and the art safe by planning to leave large bags, food and drinks at home.
- The Ackland store is open with limited capacity.
- All shared surfaces and furniture have been removed from galleries and common areas, including the ART& space. Gallery stools are available in the lobby for those who need them; they will be cleaned by staff after each use.
- The second-floor gallery space is currently closed. The study gallery (renamed Object Lessons) has moved into Gallery 6 on the main level.
- Visitors are encouraged to access the about-the-art guides and gallery maps digitally with QR codes located throughout the museum if possible. Disposable physical self-guided tours and gallery maps will be available in the lobby.
- Public tours, on-site programs and other in-person events are currently suspended. The Ackland will continue to offer high-quality online programming for all on the museum website so that at-home visitors can remain connected with the Ackland while pandemic protocols are in effect.