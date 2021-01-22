VC Becci Menghini welcomes faculty and staff back to campus

Press the play button above to watch the video.

Vice Chancellor of Human Resources and Equal Opportunity and Compliance Becci Menghini welcomed faculty and staff back to campus with a campus message and video on Jan. 21.

She also emphasized the importance of updates to the Carolina Together Testing Program and work and leave provisions. Those messages are available on the HR COVID-19 Communications Archive page.

The Office of Human Resources and Equal Opportunity and Compliance will continue to provide updates through email and the hr.unc.edu website and can be reached at hr@unc.edu.

“Thank you for all the work you’ve done to prepare for the new semester and to assure it’s a successful one,” Menghini wrote. “I look forward to a healthy and productive semester with all of you.”