Using operations to encourage flu shots

At the end of his first year as a doctoral student in operations at UNC Kenan-Flagler Business School, RJ Niewoehner began a research project investigating how medical providers might most effectively be encouraged to administer more flu shots.

He worked “side-by-side throughout this project” with Bradley Staats, professor of operations and faculty director of the Center for the Business of Health.

They worked with a vaccine management company to look at how physicians and other medical providers offer influenza (or “flu”) vaccines to patients who visit their office.

To get healthcare providers to offer more shots, they provided them with either financial incentives or performance feedback. The intervention worked — they saw a 6% increase in flu vaccines for all clinics that received any kind of nudge.

