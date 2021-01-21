Tackling tobacco use

A strategic partnership between UNC Lineberger Comprehensive Cancer Center, the Fort Bragg Department of Public Health and the Cumberland County health department is helping the nation’s largest Army base rework its tobacco policies and take steps to improve the health of its soldiers and their families.

The Partnership for a Fort Bragg Tobacco-Free Community was launched in 2018, after a delegation from Fort Bragg came to Chapel Hill and met UNC Lineberger’s Kurt M. Ribisl, Ph.D., a tobacco control policy expert and chair of the department of health behavior at the UNC Gillings School of Global Public Health.

