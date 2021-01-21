6 keys to a successful spring

To make this spring semester as successful and safe as possible, The Well compiled a list of key resources and opportunities both on and off campus, including COVID-19 testing, community standards, campus and mental health resources, teaching tools and ways to support local businesses.

1. Get tested

One key to a successful and safe spring semester is weekly testing through the Carolina Together Testing Program for those working on campus. Follow the guidelines below to keep yourself and those around you safe, and to stop the spread of COVID-19.

If you access campus during the spring semester, you are required to conduct a daily symptom check.

If you access campus, you are encouraged to conduct a weekly COVID-19 test during the spring semester through the Carolina Together Testing Program.

If you participate in the Carolina Together Testing Program, register your contact information through HallPass, a web-based application. Once you’ve registered, use HallPass to reserve a testing time, track your test and review your testing history.

There are three locations where employees can self-administer their COVID-19 test: The CURRENT ArtSpace + Studio (123 W Franklin Street, with free parking in the Granville Towers West Parking Lot for up to 45 minutes); the Frank Porter Graham Student Union gallery space, Davis Library side (with free parking in the Undergraduate Library Parking Lot); and the UNC Rams Head Recreation Center, multi-purpose room, closest to the dining hall (340 Ridge Road, with validated parking in the Rams Head Parking Deck).

If you are currently working remotely or not coming to campus, receive a free COVID-19 test through the Orange County Health Department at the R7 parking lot (725 Martin Luther King Blvd., Chapel Hill) through January. Find other testing sites in the area on your county’s health services website and the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services website.

To keep up with the latest case numbers, visit the CV-19 Dashboard, which updates every weekday at 4 p.m.

2. Find out what’s open on campus

Many on-campus services will be open again during the spring semester. Visit your favorite lunch spot or treadmill at the gym again. Remember to mind the 3Ws and community standards. For a campus overview, watch this video.

University Libraries: Designated areas in Davis Library and the Health Sciences Library are open for use during limited hours. Stack floors where books are housed will be closed, but put in an online request, and a staff member will retrieve your titles for pickup. For a contactless approach, select “delivery by mail” from the pickup location menu when requesting a book.

Designated areas in Davis Library and the Health Sciences Library are open for use during limited hours. Stack floors where books are housed will be closed, but put in an online request, and a staff member will retrieve your titles for pickup. For a contactless approach, select “delivery by mail” from the pickup location menu when requesting a book. Dining: A selection of campus dining halls, restaurants, food trucks and cafes are now open for in-person dining, delivery or takeout. Check Carolina Dining Services for on-campus meal options.

A selection of campus dining halls, restaurants, food trucks and cafes are now open for in-person dining, delivery or takeout. Check Carolina Dining Services for on-campus meal options. Campus Recreation: Start the new semester off right by taking advantage of Campus Recreation reopening. Two-hour time slots are available to those who pre-register at stayactive.unc.edu. The facilities will not provide any equipment, so bring your own lock, towel or other gear, if needed. Water fountains are turned off, but bottle refill stations are open. You will be required to wear a mask, maintain 6 feet of distance between yourself and others and clean any machines you use. Virtual fitness classes are available live and on demand. Learn more about the restrictions on using Campus Recreation facilities and hours of operation on the website.

Start the new semester off right by taking advantage of Campus Recreation reopening. Two-hour time slots are available to those who pre-register at stayactive.unc.edu. The facilities will not provide any equipment, so bring your own lock, towel or other gear, if needed. Water fountains are turned off, but bottle refill stations are open. You will be required to wear a mask, maintain 6 feet of distance between yourself and others and clean any machines you use. Virtual fitness classes are available live and on demand. Learn more about the restrictions on using Campus Recreation facilities and hours of operation on the website. UNC Student Stores: Need to pick up some new Tar Heel-themed face masks or other gear? UNC Student Stores is open 9 a.m.-5 p.m. during weekdays and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. on weekends.

Need to pick up some new Tar Heel-themed face masks or other gear? UNC Student Stores is open 9 a.m.-5 p.m. during weekdays and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. on weekends. Other building access: Campus buildings will operate with the same access as when the Fall 2020 semester ended until Feb. 8, or when undergraduate in-person classes begin. Most campus buildings have controlled access, with OneCard access where available for authorized individuals needing to enter buildings for research, work or academic activity. You can request modifications to building hours or access using this form.

3. Follow Community Standards and the 3Ws

The COVID-19 Community Standards are a set of rules and guidelines that will help us protect ourselves and the Carolina community. All faculty and staff are expected to know and follow the University’s Community Standards as a condition of employment. The Community Standards include:

wearing a mask;

waiting 6 feet apart;

complying with gathering limits;

monitoring your health; and

complying with testing, tracing and quarantine/isolation requirements.

In addition to these five mandatory standards, you are also encouraged to wash or sanitize your hands and follow immunization recommendations.

4. Prioritize mental health

Make your mental health a priority this semester with resources for managing stress and maintaining mental agility.

Take a virtual course from Carolina Talent on supporting your mental health while working from home, managing stress or reducing tension. Just search for “mental health” under the “Learning” tab.

Understanding the daily stress continuum and tracking where you fall on the continuum is crucial to caring for your mental health. Healthy Heels has provided some coping ideas for those days when your stress level climbs the scale.

5. Find tools for teaching

If you are teaching a remote learning course this semester, read remote teaching field notes from fellow instructors to find specific techniques, strategies, tools or course design decisions that enhanced student learning.

Brush up on teaching with technology with resources from the Center for Faculty Excellence.

Learn to facilitate discussions about the current political climate and tension after the election with resources from Election Carolina.

If you are an instructor, make sure you’re following the updated COVID-19 grading accommodations for the spring semester.

6. Support the local economy

You can support Chapel Hill and Carrboro even if you aren’t working on campus. Consider eating locally and shopping at a small business near you.