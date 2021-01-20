Research

What factors influence states’ adoption of pre-K programs?

A UNC School of Education study sought to understand why five states still don’t have public pre-K programs, meaning that each year a quarter million 4-year-olds do not have access to those academic benefits.

Michael Hobbs, UNC School of Education, Wednesday, January 20th, 2021
What factors have made some states more likely than others to adopt — or to expand — pre-kindergarten opportunities for children?

That’s what a team of researchers led by Lora Cohen-Vogel, the Frank A. Daniels, Jr. Distinguished Professor at the UNC School of Education, sought to determine.

The findings are important because five states have not yet adopted a public pre-K program, meaning that each year nearly a quarter million 4-year-olds do not have access to the benefits of pre-K programs. Additionally, the factors that influence adoption of public pre-K programs also may influence states’ decisions to expand existing pre-K programs. The findings also may shed light for advocates seeking to scale other programs and interventions in early childhood education, the authors say.

