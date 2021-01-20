What factors influence states’ adoption of pre-K programs?
What factors have made some states more likely than others to adopt — or to expand — pre-kindergarten opportunities for children?
That’s what a team of researchers led by Lora Cohen-Vogel, the Frank A. Daniels, Jr. Distinguished Professor at the UNC School of Education, sought to determine.
The findings are important because five states have not yet adopted a public pre-K program, meaning that each year nearly a quarter million 4-year-olds do not have access to the benefits of pre-K programs. Additionally, the factors that influence adoption of public pre-K programs also may influence states’ decisions to expand existing pre-K programs. The findings also may shed light for advocates seeking to scale other programs and interventions in early childhood education, the authors say.