COVID-response collaborative blends data science, community wisdom
Carolina faculty and graduate students created the I4 Boundary Spanners program to address local COVID-19 concerns by combining data analysis with firsthand community perspectives.
What started out as thoughtful conversation between University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill colleagues on the 2019 Tar Heel Bus Tour has turned into a successful pilot program that engages communities through data science, public policy and service to address community-specific needs during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Sponsored by the Graduate School, Southern Futures Initiative and the North Carolina Policy Collaboratory, the I4 Boundary Spanners launched as a focused, six-month program this past summer (the four Is being Include, Identify, Investigate and Influence). I4 Boundary Spanners is among a subset of 15 faculty projects — from among the 45+ total Collaboratory-funded COVID-19 projects at Carolina — that is working with Innovate Carolina and the Institute for Convergent Science to apply a rapid innovation methodology designed to speed its results.
