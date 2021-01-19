25 earn 2021 University Teaching Awards

Carolina honored 25 faculty members and teaching assistants for their accomplishments with 2021 University Teaching Awards.

Given annually, these awards acknowledge the University’s commitment to outstanding teaching and mentoring for graduate and undergraduate students.

“Throughout a challenging year in the midst of a global pandemic, the winners quickly adapted to new ways of teaching. They persevered to maintain their focus on helping students become critical thinkers and problem solvers, while inspiring them to take on the most important challenges facing society,” said Executive Vice Chancellor and Provost Robert A. Blouin. “Our award winners are shining examples of the University’s commitment to effective, innovative teaching.”

The University Committee on Teaching Awards, which oversees the selection process, encouraged students to nominate deserving faculty and graduate teaching assistants for the awards. The committee sought nominations with specific examples that display the nominees’ care for students, mentorship and effective use of classroom methods.

These faculty members and teaching assistants earned University Teaching Awards this year:

Board of Governors’ Award for Excellence in Teaching, Nominee

Sharon James, Department of Classics

Distinguished Teaching Awards for Post-Baccalaureate Instruction

Kenya McNeal-Trice, Department of Pediatrics

Mina Hosseinipour, Department of Medicine

Eileen Burker, Department of Allied Health Sciences

Martinette Horner, School of Education

Tanner Awards for Excellence in Undergraduate Teaching

Elizabeth Havice, Department of Geography

Frank Leibfarth, Department of Chemistry

Richard Goldberg, Department of Applied Physical Sciences

Brian Taylor, Department of Biology

Yuki Aratake, Department of Asian and Middle Eastern Studies

Carlyle Sitterson Freshman Teaching Award

Doria El Kerdany, Department of Asian and Middle Eastern Studies

Tanya Shields, Department of Women’s and Gender Studies

Mentor Award for Lifetime Achievement

Sandra Martin, Department of Maternal and Child Health

William C. Friday/Class of 1986 Award for Excellence in Teaching

Kurt Gray, Department of Psychology and Neuroscience

Johnston Teaching Excellence Awards

Maya Berry, Department of African, African American, and Diaspora Studies

Hans Christianson, Department of Mathematics

Chapman Family Teaching Awards

Todd Austell, Department of Chemistry

Lisa Woodley, School of Nursing

Glenn Hinson, Department of Anthropology

Kris Jordan, Department of Computer Science

Tanner Awards for Excellence in Undergraduate Teaching by Graduate Teaching Assistants

Wonkyung Jang, School of Education

Danielle Weber, Department of Psychology and Neuroscience

Ben Levy, Department of Physics and Astronomy

Pavel Nitchovski, Department of Philosophy

DeeAnn Spicer , Department of Philosophy

The Well will feature short profiles of each of the award winners in early March.