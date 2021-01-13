Carolina to virtually host Autism Fathers Conference

The 2021 UNC Autism Fathers Conference is a 3-hour virtual event on Jan. 23 for fathers who have children with autism spectrum disorder, featuring keynote speaker Joe Mantegna. Mantegna starred in the hit CBS drama “Criminal Minds” as FBI Special Agent David Rossi and will share his experience as the father of a young adult with ASD.

The conference is an outgrowth of one father’s journey — award-winning broadcaster Dwayne Ballen — and the University’s efforts to expand some of his insights and experiences to a wider audience of fathers with children with ASD.

Read more about the conference or register.