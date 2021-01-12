Making the future

The process of making art can be a powerful catalyst for creating community. With that in mind, Carolina Performing Arts launched Creative Futures, an initiative funded by The Andrew W. Mellon Foundation. Creative Futures brings together four visionary artists — Helga Davis, Shara Nova, Okwui Okpokwasili and Toshi Reagon — to collaborate with Carolina faculty, local community members and one another.

Christopher Massenburg, Rothwell Mellon Program Director for Creative Futures, says the fellowship “intentionally fosters a deeper collaboration among different communities of knowledge and insight that don’t always have the opportunity to work together.”

