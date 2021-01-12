Arts & Humanities

Making the future

Carolina Performing Arts provides a glimpse into their Creative Futures residency and insight into the artists’ work.

Carolina Performing Arts, Tuesday, January 12th, 2021
Memorial Hall
(Jon Gardiner/UNC-Chapel Hill)

The process of making art can be a powerful catalyst for creating community. With that in mind, Carolina Performing Arts launched Creative Futures, an initiative funded by The Andrew W. Mellon Foundation. Creative Futures brings together four visionary artists — Helga Davis, Shara Nova, Okwui Okpokwasili and Toshi Reagon — to collaborate with Carolina faculty, local community members and one another.

Christopher Massenburg, Rothwell Mellon Program Director for Creative Futures, says the fellowship “intentionally fosters a deeper collaboration among different communities of knowledge and insight that don’t always have the opportunity to work together.”

Read more about the artists involved with Creative Futures.

