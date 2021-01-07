Campus News

Welcome back: Here’s what you missed

Catch up on 10 stories from The Well you may have missed since the end of fall semester.

The Well, Thursday, January 7th, 2021
(Photos by Jon Gardiner/UNC-Chapel Hill)

While the University was on winter break, The Well continued to report on campus news. Below are 10 stories you may have missed from Nov. 24 to Dec 17.

1. Reflections from the Chancellor

At the end of a challenging semester, Chancellor Kevin M. Guskiewicz reflected on the successes and disappointments of the fall, the importance of feedback in planning for spring and why he’s looking forward to being able to resume in-person meetings.

Collage of photos of the Chancellor

2. Prepping for spring semester testing

“Forget what you’ve heard about nasal collection,” said UNC School of Medicine’s Amir Barzin about the Carolina Together testing program. These tests are not brain ticklers.

A sign that says COVID-19 testing

(Jon Gardiner/UNC-Chapel Hill)

3. Benefiting from the ‘Zoom boom’

“Pandemic refugees” fleeing big cities in the North and Midwest could turn parts of North Carolina into “Zoom towns,” said demography expert James Johnson of Kenan-Flagler Business School.

The High Point Market, the largest furnishings industry trade show in the world, canceled its April market but returned in October, with exhibitors and customers wearing masks and maintaining physical distance. (Photo courtesy High Point Market)

4. Reflections from Mimi Chapman

The faculty chair looked back at leading during an unprecedented time and the new collaborations that have benefited planning for the spring semester.

Mimi Chapman

(Jon Gardiner/UNC-Chapel Hill)

5. Reflections from Shayna Hill

In her four years as chair of the Employee Forum, she has relentlessly advocated for staff by passing resolutions, listening to employees and ensuring their voices are heard.

Shayna Hill

(Jon Gardiner/UNC-Chapel Hill)

6. Guskiewicz announces new Staff Advisory Committee to the Chancellor

The new committee provides opportunities for University staff to be involved in the decision-making process by meeting, collaborating with and advising Carolina’s leadership team.

7. The hottest toy of 2020 is a couch

Three Carolina alumni founded Nugget Comfort, a children’s furniture company whose play couch became one of the most sought-after gifts during the holiday season.

Nineteen-month-old Tobias Krier (left), son of Carolina employee Michael Krier and UNC Health employee Paige Krier, and 18-month-old Wyatt Pontrello (right), son of Carolina employee Tania deLuzuriaga, playing with a Nugget configured as a fort.

8. What’s next for names?

A new committee took on the challenge of revising the University’s current policy for naming buildings to honor individuals other than philanthropists.

Sign removal from campus buildings

(Jon Gardiner/UNC-Chapel Hill)

9. Dean of the School of Social Work to return to faculty role

Under Gary Bowen’s leadership, the school increased federal contracts and research funding; recruited the most diverse student body in its history; and has been a leader in hiring and retaining a world-class and diverse faculty.

10. Dean Scott De Rossi steps down, returns to the faculty

Known for creating a bold plan, “Moving Beyond Excellence,” De Rossi reimagined the curriculum and exceeded fundraising goals.

Scott De Rossi led the UNC Adams School of Dentistry in creating a new curriculum. (Jon Gardiner/UNC-Chapel Hill)

