Welcome back: Here’s what you missed
Catch up on 10 stories from The Well you may have missed since the end of fall semester.
While the University was on winter break, The Well continued to report on campus news. Below are 10 stories you may have missed from Nov. 24 to Dec 17.
1. Reflections from the Chancellor
At the end of a challenging semester, Chancellor Kevin M. Guskiewicz reflected on the successes and disappointments of the fall, the importance of feedback in planning for spring and why he’s looking forward to being able to resume in-person meetings.
2. Prepping for spring semester testing
“Forget what you’ve heard about nasal collection,” said UNC School of Medicine’s Amir Barzin about the Carolina Together testing program. These tests are not brain ticklers.
3. Benefiting from the ‘Zoom boom’
“Pandemic refugees” fleeing big cities in the North and Midwest could turn parts of North Carolina into “Zoom towns,” said demography expert James Johnson of Kenan-Flagler Business School.
4. Reflections from Mimi Chapman
The faculty chair looked back at leading during an unprecedented time and the new collaborations that have benefited planning for the spring semester.
5. Reflections from Shayna Hill
In her four years as chair of the Employee Forum, she has relentlessly advocated for staff by passing resolutions, listening to employees and ensuring their voices are heard.
6. Guskiewicz announces new Staff Advisory Committee to the Chancellor
The new committee provides opportunities for University staff to be involved in the decision-making process by meeting, collaborating with and advising Carolina’s leadership team.
7. The hottest toy of 2020 is a couch
Three Carolina alumni founded Nugget Comfort, a children’s furniture company whose play couch became one of the most sought-after gifts during the holiday season.
8. What’s next for names?
A new committee took on the challenge of revising the University’s current policy for naming buildings to honor individuals other than philanthropists.
9. Dean of the School of Social Work to return to faculty role
Under Gary Bowen’s leadership, the school increased federal contracts and research funding; recruited the most diverse student body in its history; and has been a leader in hiring and retaining a world-class and diverse faculty.
10. Dean Scott De Rossi steps down, returns to the faculty
Known for creating a bold plan, “Moving Beyond Excellence,” De Rossi reimagined the curriculum and exceeded fundraising goals.