Welcome back: Here’s what you missed

While the University was on winter break, The Well continued to report on campus news. Below are 10 stories you may have missed from Nov. 24 to Dec 17.

At the end of a challenging semester, Chancellor Kevin M. Guskiewicz reflected on the successes and disappointments of the fall, the importance of feedback in planning for spring and why he’s looking forward to being able to resume in-person meetings.

“Forget what you’ve heard about nasal collection,” said UNC School of Medicine’s Amir Barzin about the Carolina Together testing program. These tests are not brain ticklers.

“Pandemic refugees” fleeing big cities in the North and Midwest could turn parts of North Carolina into “Zoom towns,” said demography expert James Johnson of Kenan-Flagler Business School.

The faculty chair looked back at leading during an unprecedented time and the new collaborations that have benefited planning for the spring semester.

In her four years as chair of the Employee Forum, she has relentlessly advocated for staff by passing resolutions, listening to employees and ensuring their voices are heard.

The new committee provides opportunities for University staff to be involved in the decision-making process by meeting, collaborating with and advising Carolina’s leadership team.

Three Carolina alumni founded Nugget Comfort, a children’s furniture company whose play couch became one of the most sought-after gifts during the holiday season.

A new committee took on the challenge of revising the University’s current policy for naming buildings to honor individuals other than philanthropists.

Under Gary Bowen’s leadership, the school increased federal contracts and research funding; recruited the most diverse student body in its history; and has been a leader in hiring and retaining a world-class and diverse faculty.

Known for creating a bold plan, “Moving Beyond Excellence,” De Rossi reimagined the curriculum and exceeded fundraising goals.