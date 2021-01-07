The past, present and future of the equal protection clause

On Feb. 18 and 19, the UNC Center for Civil Rights will present “Equal Protection’s Grand Promise and Betrayals: Reconstruction, Plessy to Bakke and Beyond: Is There a Way Forward?”

The symposium will explore the origins, present status, and the future promise of the Equal Protection Clause. Speakers and panelists will discuss how the U.S. Supreme Court may have lost its jurisprudential way, with far-reaching and adverse consequences, especially for people of color, in the areas of school desegregation, housing and employment law, access to governmental services, the criminal justice system, voting rights and higher education.

Read more about the symposium or register in advance.