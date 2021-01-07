Campus leaders announce delay of in-person undergraduate classes

The University will delay the start of in-person undergraduate classes for three weeks, Chancellor Kevin M. Guskiewicz and Executive Vice Chancellor and Provost Robert A. Blouin announced in a campus message on Jan. 7.

“With record COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in North Carolina and around the country, we are making the following adjustments to our spring semester to provide as much flexibility as possible for a safe return to campus,” Guskiewicz and Blouin wrote.

Those adjustments include:

Classes beginning on Jan. 19 as planned, but the start of in-person undergraduate classes will be delayed for three weeks. Those classes instead will be held remotely, with the current plan to start in-person classes on Feb. 8. Note that the semester start dates for graduate and professional programs may vary, and all programs have the option of starting remotely. Each school will confirm the start date and mode of instruction for courses.

Students will return to campus residence halls beginning Jan. 13 as planned, but students will have the option to return or delay their move-in date up until Feb. 7.

University leaders carefully analyzed the data and consulted with campus public health and infectious disease experts, the chair of the faculty, the chair of the Employee Forum, the student body president, UNC Health, county health officials and the UNC System to inform these decisions.

“We have also heard from students and parents and want to offer them maximum flexibility as we head into the spring semester under the current circumstances,” wrote Guskiewicz and Blouin. “As a reminder, the University is implementing a rigorous testing program, and we will be successful only if students adhere to the COVID-19 Community Standards and regularly get tested.”

Here are additional details from the campus message:

Academics and instruction

There is no change in the academic calendar. Based on fall experiences, small, in-person classes can be taught safely and successfully as were in-person graduate and professional health sciences classes.

Grading accommodations from fall 2020 will be extended for the spring 2021 semester.

Undergraduate student classes that were scheduled to meet in-person will meet remotely until Feb. 8. Classes that were already scheduled to meet remotely will continue in that mode of instruction.

Graduate and professional students should note that the semester start dates for graduate and professional programs may vary, and all programs have the option of starting remotely. Each school will confirm the start date and the mode of instruction for courses.

Faculty who will resume in-person instruction next month should plan to return to campus on Feb. 8. As campus operations ramp up, all other faculty and staff should work with their department heads and supervisors to clarify their work locations and schedules.

On-campus housing

Residence halls will open on Jan. 13 as previously announced, and students may move into their single-occupancy room on their scheduled date or choose to postpone their arrival on campus up until Feb. 7. Carolina Housing will follow up with students with additional information about confirming or modifying their move-in date. Housing fees will be prorated according to when students choose to move in.

“While only a fraction of our typical residential population will live on campus this spring, we want to provide them with the safest environment possible during the current COVID-19 surge,” Guskiewicz and Blouin wrote. “Some of our residential students have told us they want and need access to campus services, and we want to provide them with the academic support services and greater testing and health care services that many cannot access at home.”

Carolina Together Testing Program

The University has put numerous procedures in place to better position the community for success, including a robust re-entry and ongoing asymptomatic testing program, increased quarantine and isolation space and a required commitment to follow the COVID-19 Community Standards. The mandatory asymptomatic testing and adherence to the COVID-19 Community Standards are critical for a successful spring semester.

The University has established the Carolina Together Testing Program, a vigorous testing protocol for all students on and off campus in the Chapel Hill and Carrboro communities. Testing will allow students to live and learn on campus this spring by identifying cases and trends earlier. The University acknowledges that positive test results are likely that will require contract tracing and isolation and quarantine. The Carolina Together Testing Program is one important part of a comprehensive approach to managing the campus and community impact, but it will also make the community a safer place for students, faculty, staff and neighbors. Early next week all members of the campus community will receive information regarding HallPass, a program that will administer our testing and contact tracing program throughout the semester.

Anyone who has recently tested positive (any time after Jan. 1) should follow the guidance from their local county health department for isolation and quarantine requirements. Additionally, students should notify Campus Health, and faculty and staff should notify the Employee Occupational Health Clinic.

“Every decision we make is with our community’s health and safety in mind and in consultation with our infectious disease experts, the Orange County Health Department, state and local officials, student, faculty, and staff leaders, our broader campus community and the UNC System,” Guskiewicz and Blouin wrote.