Forum delegates hear updates on spring semester planning and Carolina Next

Employee Forum delegates kicked off the new year with updates from senior leaders on spring semester planning, COVID-19 vaccine distribution and Carolina Next, the University’s strategic plan, during Wednesday’s Forum monthly meeting, held via Zoom.

Chancellor Kevin M. Guskiewicz thanked employees. “Your work has made it possible for this University to continue our mission,” he said. “I know many of you are separated from family members, caring for children who are doing remote school, worrying about your own health. I just want to thank you for continuing to do your jobs every day. We are grateful for all that you do.”

Guskiewicz shared that over the break he had a chance to reflect on the past year. In reading an interview with Arianna Huffington, he was inspired by this quote from the interview: “One of the biggest keys to effective leadership is to create an atmosphere in which employees feel empowered to speak up and let managers know when there are challenges of any kind… . We call this ‘compassionate directness,’ which is all about empowering employees to give feedback and surface problems in real time.”

Huffington founded the Huffington Post and Thrive Global, an organization focused on resilience and mental health.

“That’s what I want for our University,” he said, “a place where employees can speak and to know their voices are heard and we can act on their feedback.”

Guskiewicz said he plans to take these lessons into 2021.

He said the University has learned from its experience in the fall and made changes for the spring semester, including adding more voices to the planning process to guide decision making. Guskiewicz added that he feels confident in the work the University has done to better position it for the spring semester, including the testing program for students and employees who do not show symptoms of the virus.

Guskiewicz said the University continues monitor the spread of the virus and to be in touch with the Orange County Health Department and the University’s own infectious disease experts. He remains committed to announcing any changes for the spring semester by Jan. 9, he said.

COVID-19 tests and vaccines

The Carolina Together Testing Program will be up and running on Monday, Jan. 11, Provost Bob Blouin told delegates during a regular update for the Forum.

Testing at three locations will be free for asymptomatic employees who are accessing campus and students. The testing centers at Rams Head Recreation Center, Carolina Union and the CURRENT ArtSpace + Studio at Carolina Square will be open 7 a.m.-5 p.m. weekdays and 11 a.m.-5 p.m. weekends. Appointments can be made through a web-based HallPass app. All locations have access to parking and are on bus lines.

The University will use the anterior nares nasal swab test. Each person taking a test will be given a cotton swab, similar to a Q-tip, to insert about 1 inch into each nostril to swirl around, then place in a sealed container to be sent to the lab. Test results are expected back within 24 to 48 hours, Blouin said.

Blouin said the University is monitoring distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine and is advocating that the state include faculty, resident advisors, teaching assistants and some University staff, such housekeeping employees, to be included in Phase 1b as frontline workers for prioritization to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. Housekeeping employees may be asked to maintain quarantine areas and should receive protection from the virus.

Many staff are associated with providing services that include interacting with a large number of people. “The more people you interact with, the greater the risk of transmission,” Blouin said.

Update on Build Our Community Together

Build Our Community Together is the first of eight initiatives in the University’s strategic plan, Carolina Next: Innovations for Public Good.

When the pandemic disrupted University operations last March, Carolina had to adapt Carolina Next, including updates to the first initiative to ensure that considerations were given to creating an inclusive remote working environment, said Amy Locklear Hertel, who is the chancellor’s chief of staff and is leading the initiative along with Sibby Anderson-Thompkins, special adviser to the chancellor and provost for equity and inclusion and interim chief diversity officer.

“You are critical to the community that we want to build at Carolina,” Hertel told delegates. “We value your input. We value your partnership. And we hope you’ll find ways to engage with us.”

During the past year, work on this initiative has included bringing together strategic leads; the creation of a Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Council; engagement with schools and divisions; a race and equity survey; and town halls from the UNC System. This week, Cloe Liparini joined the University Office of Diversity and Inclusion as the director of education, engagement and belonging to expand the office’s work.

Over the next three to five years, the University will work to redefine diversity, equity and inclusion and create structures and systems where everyone can thrive, Anderson-Thompkins said. This initial work will create structure to support work going forward, she added.

Leave options and benefits

In his update, Linc Butler, associate vice chancellor for human resources, said the Families First Coronavirus Response Act, which provided flexible leave options to employees, was not extended for 2021. However, Carolina’s shared leave program, which provides a leave option for employees who may have exhausted other leave options, was extended to the end of March and will possibly be extended through the end of 2021. And he said donations by employees to the leave bank have outpaced the need and plenty of leave is available now.

In addition, the University will continue to allow accrued leave to be used interchangeable through the end of March, Butler said.