Campus News

New year, new goals

With a new year comes new goals and new resolutions, and Carolina’s experts are here to help you start 2021 off right.

University Communications, Tuesday, January 5th, 2021
Morehead-Patterson Bell Tower (Jon Gardiner/UNC-Chapel Hill)
Happy New Year, Tar Heels! With a new year comes new goals and new resolutions, and Carolina’s experts are here to help you start 2021 off right. Whether you’re looking to reduce your stress or fit a little more exercise into your day, the University’s faculty and staff members have the expertise to help guide you to success this year.

 

Putting self-compassion into practice

Karen Bluth studies self-compassion and the role it plays in supporting mental health, particularly in teens. (Johnny Andrews/UNC-Chapel Hill)

UNC-Chapel Hill researcher Karen Bluth studies self-compassion and the role it plays in supporting mental health, particularly in teens. Here she offers a few tools for practicing self-compassion.

 

How to begin expanding your savings account

A piggy bank

Saving money can be stressful. But UNC Kenan-Flager Business School professor of finance Chip Snively is here to help you make strides toward your savings goals in 2021.

 

How to practice mindfulness

A man looking stressed at work

It’s safe to say that 2020 was a challenging year. With many of those stressors coming along into the new year with us, Kessonga Giscombé provided tips to increase our stress resiliency and advice for practicing mindfulness to tackle our stress in 2021.

 

How to be more active at home

A woman tying running shoes

Becca Battaglini, a member of the College of Arts & Sciences’ exercise and sport science department, regularly sets Tar Heels up with the tools to lead active lives. She shared some tips for turning 2021 into a year of more exercise — even when we’re mostly at home.

 

How to manage time effectively

Brad Staats, a professor of operations at UNC Kenan-Flagler Business School and the associate dean of MBA programs, leads a class in 2018. (Photo by UNC Kenan-Flagler Business School)

Brad Staats helps companies reach their business goals by combining behavioral science and operations management to find ways to overcome the barriers to learning and pave a path to success. To start the year, Staats shared his tips for effective time management.

 

How to incorporate balanced eating habits into your new year

Someone cooking vegetables in a pan

Kate Sayre from the UNC Gillings School of Global Public Health shares tips for how to approach healthy and balanced eating in the new year.

 

Preparing for the spring semester

Carolina Together

The updated spring COVID-19 Community Standards are in effect as of Jan. 4, 2021. The COVID-19 Community Standards — wear a mask, remain 6 feet apart, comply with gathering limits, monitor your health daily and participate in the Carolina Together Testing Program — are the individual actions we must all take that, collectively, will help protect the Carolina community.

 

COVID-19 testing

The Carolina Together Testing Program, a re-entry and asymptomatic evaluation COVID-19 testing plan, is a campus-wide effort, developed to ensure that Carolina is a safe and inclusive environment this spring.

