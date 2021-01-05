Big-box chains leave money on the table

Big-box stores have spent years developing technology capabilities to compete with Amazon and other digitally savvy competitors.

Fulfilling orders is a costly, difficult challenge they have to master for online grocery success, and many retailers are using the click-and-collect format, where shoppers place orders online and then pick up the goods themselves.

Katrijn Gielens, professor of marketing and Sarah Graham Kenan Scholar at UNC Kenan-Flagler Business School, explores the rise of click-and-collect services and vastly different levels of investments and outcomes in a study with Els Gijsbrechts and Inge Geyskens, marketing professors at Tilburg University.

Read more about their research on how businesses aren’t utilizing the best click-and-collect formats for their market and customers.