New CDC tool helps communities promote physical activity

The Active Communities Tool was developed with help from Kelly Evenson, a research fellow at the UNC Center for Health Promotion and Disease Prevention and professor of epidemiology at the UNC Gillings School of Global Public Health.

UNC Center for Health Promotion and Disease Prevention, Thursday, December 17th, 2020
A family walking in the park
(Adobe Stock photo)

According to research from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, communities that support walking and biking see higher rates of physical activity among their populations.

For communities seeking to improve the built environment to promote access to safe and convenient places for physical activity for people of all ages and abilities, the CDC developed a new Active Communities Tool that municipal public health, planning and transportation leaders can use to determine effective changes that can be made.

The ACT was developed by the CDC and partner groups, which included Kelly Evenson, a research fellow at the UNC Center for Health Promotion and Disease Prevention and professor of epidemiology at the UNC Gillings School of Global Public Health.

Read more about how ACT will support physical activity in communities.

