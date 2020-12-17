Dean of the School of Social Work to return to faculty role

Gary Bowen, dean of the School of Social Work and Kenan Distinguished Professor, has decided to return to his full-time faculty role on July 1, 2021, Executive Vice Chancellor and Provost Robert A. Blouin announced in a campus message on Dec. 17.

“Gary has served this University for more than 35 years, and I am grateful for his energy, commitment and dedication to the School of Social Work and to Carolina,” wrote Blouin.

Bowen joined the UNC-Chapel Hill faculty in 1985 and has been dean of the school since 2016. As dean, he led the development of a major comprehensive strategic plan for the school and helped foster new initiatives in anti-racism and social justice. He enhanced opportunities for research and innovation within the school, including the creation of the Social Innovation & Entrepreneurship Lab, the Global Social Development Innovations research center and the revitalization of the Jordan Institute for Families. He also guided plans for the school’s two-year centennial celebration, One Hundred Years of Social Work: Ready for Next, from 1920-2020.

Under his leadership, the school increased federal contracts and research funding; recruited the most diverse student body in its history; and has been a leader in hiring and retaining a world-class and diverse faculty. In 2017, the school was ranked as the fourth most influential school of social work in the world by the Center for World University Rankings, reflecting the quality of research articles authored by its faculty and published by top-tier academic journals. In 2019 the school advanced from No. 7 to No. 3 in the U.S. News & World Report national ranking of schools of social work, its highest ranking ever. Also in 2019, Bowen was named among the nation’s top 50 “Most Influential Contemporary Social Work Faculty” by the Journal of Social Service Review.

Bowen has published extensively on the social environmental antecedents of school engagement and academic success of middle and high school students, as well as on the nature of the work and family interface in branches of the U.S. military. Following a research leave, he will return to the School of Social Work faculty full time as Kenan Distinguished Professor.

A national search for the next dean of the School of Social Work will commence early next year, led by UNC School of Nursing Dean and Professor Nena Peragallo Montano.

“Please join me in congratulating Gary on his success as dean and thanking him for his continued commitment to Carolina,” wrote Blouin.