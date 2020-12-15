Reflections from the Chancellor

As 2020 comes to a close, The Well spoke with Chancellor Kevin M. Guskiewicz about his thoughts on a challenging semester, the importance of seeking feedback from a wide variety of stakeholders and how he’s approaching the spring.

The following has been edited for brevity and clarity.

The Well: We talked about spring semester being a semester like no other, and I think that fall proved to have its own challenges. When you look back on fall semester, what are some of the things that you think the University got right?

Kevin Guskiewicz: It’s important to realize that we taught more students this summer and fall than any previous year in the history of our University. We also are experiencing another record year in research funding, too — these are huge accomplishments, especially given the challenges that we faced.

The plan to end the semester before Thanksgiving was certainly a good decision, based on the advice of our infectious disease and public health experts who were monitoring the situation back in May. No one had a crystal ball to predict the path of the virus or what things would look like in November and December.

The way we ramped up research activities over the summer and fall has had a significant impact on our research enterprise. Our faculty researchers are addressing many COVID-related challenges and several critical solutions have come out of our research labs.

On the testing front, we will be building on our testing program from this fall. I’m pleased that our students and staff participated at such a high rate, and the program evolved with great success over the semester — we ended up doing more than 35,000 symptomatic and asymptomatic student tests. This helped inform our decision-making for spring, which will require re-entry testing and regular testing of students on a weekly basis.

TW: Are there things that you’re going to be looking to build on for spring? Or things that didn’t go as well that you see an as opportunity for improvement?

KG: The early pivot in August to remote-only instruction for our undergraduates and needing to send so many students home with the spread of the virus was terribly disappointing. We have learned from our experiences, as well as those of other universities, and are confident that we can successfully increase our on-campus operations and provide more of our students the Carolina experiences they’ve asked for this spring. We will build on the fall semester, when we had nearly 1,500 students who continued to live safely in our residence halls and over 10,500 students who lived off-campus. Our research labs, libraries, dining halls, recreation centers and student union remained open to our students, faculty, and staff who wanted and needed access.

Based on our contact tracing, we have had no spread of the virus from students to faculty or staff — due in large part to safety measures put in place on campus and to the adherence of our COVID-19 Community Standards. Continued compliance both on and off campus will be critical to a successful spring semester.

But we also realize that we must be prepared for positive cases and the possibility of outbreaks. Our robust asymptomatic testing and contract tracing programs will capture positive cases. We need more quarantine and isolation spaces than we had this fall, so we’ve tripled the number available to students returning to campus in the spring.

This fall semester was not easy for our community. I have heard from many different groups about the challenges people are facing. From families losing jobs to loved ones getting sick, this is an incredibly difficult time for many.

At the same time, we know that our students learn best when they are on campus, and we want to provide them with a safe environment to grow. Our spring planning is about taking steps to make that experience possible again.

TW: You developed some new feedback mechanisms over this past semester in the form of the Campus and Community Advisory Committee (CCAC) and a Staff Advisory Committee to the Chancellor (STACC). Why was it so important to you to cast a wider net as you weighed decisions? How has it worked out thus far?

KG: We needed more voices at the table. This pandemic has affected people in different ways, and there are unique challenges that some members of our community face that others don’t.

I’m proud of the way in which we brought the CCAC together quickly and engaged them with our content experts and roadmap implementation team. They had 10 meetings over the course of the semester and brought valuable feedback to the leadership team as we made decisions and planned for spring.

TW: Are there other ways that you hear from or solicit feedback from the community?

KG: I’m always talking to faculty, staff and students and learning from them. That goes beyond the elected bodies of student government, Employee Forum and Faculty Council. There are many individuals that I talk to, and I value their input as well.

I bring people together in informal settings, sometimes on a walk or jog around campus, to seek community or alumni input; and I learn a lot from those interactions. I’ve been a member of this community living in Chapel Hill for over 25 years. I’ve built trusting relationships with people to the point where they can provide me honest feedback that I bring back to the office and back to the meetings with my leadership team. This feedback is as important as any I receive.

I’ve accepted that people will scrutinize our decisions, but I want to ensure that they can’t legitimately find fault with the process by which we came to those decisions.

Listening broadly to our campus community is so important to me. I’ve emphasized this to our leadership team. But at the end of the day, I will likely not please everyone, and I understand that.

TW: Are there any other ways you seek feedback or information as you make decisions?

KG: We are fortunate to have some of the best infectious disease and public health faculty experts in the country, so I seek their input often as we’ve considered the safest options for our campus operations during the pandemic. I also talk often to other university chancellors and presidents about best practices. I believe this is important, especially during these times when we’re facing similar challenges. We’re all trying to develop a playbook with some amount of uncertainty still out there. Every university has experienced some things that worked and some things that have not worked.

TW: One major challenge for spring looks like it will be the budget. How will you leverage the feedback mechanisms you’ve developed as you make decisions about how to manage Carolina’s budget challenges?

KG: Transparency about our current budget challenges is important. We must prepare for COVID-19–related shortfalls, while also addressing a structural deficit that has gone unaddressed for too long. This has been shared at multiple public meetings over the past six months. We have had budget meetings with every school and unit on campus during this time and have gathered a lot of information, including ideas about where there are opportunities to address budget shortfalls.

Measures put in place last spring, such as restricting non-personnel spending and not filling non-essential vacancies have helped mitigate a budget crisis. Our deans and directors are working hard to align their budget priorities with their respective strategic plans, as well as to ensure alignment with the University’s strategic plan, Carolina Next.

We’ve presented and addressed questions about the challenges and our strategy for addressing the budget to various groups, including our Board of Trustees, Faculty Council and the Faculty Advisory Committee, and the Employee Forum. I have received valuable feedback from campus stakeholders, and I am pleased with the cooperative and collaborative nature by which our campus leaders are addressing this challenge.

While protecting our mission and our people is our top priority, both strategic vertical cuts and across the board horizontal cuts will likely be necessary to address the shortfall and to balance our University’s budget.

TW: How are you looking at the spring semester, and how will you measure success?

KG: I’ve always believed that on the other side of every challenge are opportunities. All of the hard work by so many people on our campus is part of a process to get our campus back to a sense of normalcy. Although this spring will still look and feel very different from a typical semester, normalcy is in sight. Success for this coming semester will be defined by 1) our ability to create a safe and quality learning experience for our students, whether they are learning on-campus or remotely; 2) our ability to continue carrying out our impactful research and addressing the big problems facing society; and 3) our ability to get our community members vaccinated and to put this pandemic behind us.

Knowing that we will have a vaccine that will be widely available by late spring gives me hope that we will be able to provide for a safe re-entry of everyone back to campus. We need to establish what our new normal will look like.

TW: You go to a lot of meetings each day. Is it fair to say you’re dealing with Zoom fatigue like the rest of us?

KG: Yes. I appreciate the convenience of virtual meetings, where you can leave one and jump right into the next, or not needing to walk across campus to another building. But I think most people would agree, there’s nothing like an in-person, face to face meeting where you have a meaningful conversation in the presence of colleagues or students.

I think most of us are craving those walks across campus and those spontaneous personal interactions. That’s what I’m looking forward to doing again.