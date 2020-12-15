Carolina holiday gift guide

Support student entrepreneurs and small businesses this holiday season and consider buying from, or making a donation to, any of these businesses started and run by current Carolina students.

The Street Brand

To support small businesses in Chapel Hill, The Street Brand has released a wide range of Chapel Hill themed clothing items, donating a percentage of profits to small businesses in need of COVID-19 relief.

Tsanai Tingz

Tsanai Tingz LLC produces elegant hand-crafted resin-based home decor such as trinket trays, jewelry boxes and coasters, all of which can be customized. Products are available for purchase through Etsy and Instagram DM.

Piedmont Pennies

Piedmont Pennies is a handcrafted cheese snack. A delicious hors d’oeuvre with a Carolina kick! Made from simple ingredients here in North Carolina, this snack pairs perfectly with any beverage!

Miss EmpowHER

This limited edition hoodie is for women of impact who are constantly supporting and uplifting everyone around them. Give a shoutout to the women who inspire other women to embrace their uniqueness and to become the best version of themselves.

Moving Windmills Innovation Center

Moving Windmills inspires innovative solutions for everyday challenges in Kasungu, Malawi. Consider a holiday donation for a project involving solar panels, wells or other community development initiatives.

Railcare Health

Make a donation in the name of a friend or family member to Railcare Health, which serves the underinsured and uninsured people of rural North Carolina by providing quality healthcare and assisting the search for sustainable healthcare options.

JALI Jewelry

JALI Jewelry offers chic, tarnish-free and sustainable jewelry alternatives at an affordable price. All pieces are made with titanium steel — an eco metal — to minimize thrown away waste. Use “TARHEEL40” to take 40% off!

Empty Frames Initiative

“The Story of Foster Care” is an autobiographical collection of photos and stories that illustrate the daily experiences of those involved in foster care. Proceeds benefit the Empty Frames Initiative.

Wotter Swim

As high school swimmers, Tar Heels Becca Segal and Niki Vilas Boas founded Wotter Swim, a company that produces competitive swimming accessories designed exclusively for girls and women. Their mission is to empower females in swimming, inspire them to stay in sports and raise awareness of the need for more female coaches on deck.

Healthy Hands Initiative

The Healthy Hands Initiative is a nonprofit with the mission to facilitate potable and purified water in underserved communities in Eastern India deficient in clean water. Thanks to your kind donation, hundreds of residents in Bokaro can escape lethal waterborne diseases upon obtaining clean water.

Ultraloop O

Still in development, the Ultraloop O is an automated 360-degree disinfectant chamber that has 99.9% kill rate with a rapid disinfection time of 90 seconds.

Read more stories from the UNC Entrepreneurship Center.