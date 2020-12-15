Research

Antibody cocktails could be more effective at treating COVID-19

The antibodies block SARS-CoV-2’s entry into cells and combat the virus by utilizing white blood cells to fight the infection.

UNC Gillings School of Global Public Health, Tuesday, December 15th, 2020
Diagram of the MA SARS-CoV-2 pseudovirus luciferase assay. SARS-CoV-2 S-MA pseudotyped HIV-1 particles carrying the nanoluc gene are used to infect muAce2-expressing HT1080 cells, which will express nanoluc luciferase upon infection, while wtS pseudotyped particles are unable to infect muAce2-expressing cells. Yellow stars indicate visible light released by the nanoluciferase (nLUC) reaction.
Diagram of the MA SARS-CoV-2 pseudovirus luciferase assay. SARS-CoV-2 S-MA pseudotyped HIV-1 particles carrying the nanoluc gene are used to infect muAce2-expressing HT1080 cells, which will express nanoluc luciferase upon infection, while wtS pseudotyped particles are unable to infect muAce2-expressing cells. Yellow stars indicate visible light released by the nanoluciferase (nLUC) reaction.

Pairs of antibodies may be more effective than single antibodies at preventing and treating COVID-19, according to a new study by Carolina researchers and The Rockefeller University in New York. The study, published in November in the Journal of Experimental Medicine, also suggests that in addition to blocking SARS-CoV-2’s entry into cells, the antibodies may combat the virus by enlisting various types of white blood cells to fight the infection.

Human antibodies that neutralize SARS-CoV-2 hold great potential for preventing and treating COVID-19, and researchers have identified several potent antibodies that bind to the spike protein on the virus’s surface, thereby preventing it from helping the virus enter cells.

Read more about how antibodies fight SARS-CoV-2.

 

You May Also Like...

    • Recruiting rural law students

      Carolina Law alumnus Douglas Freedle donated $1 million to support incoming law students from rural North Carolina.

    • Reflections from the Chancellor

      At the end of a challenging semester, Chancellor Kevin M. Guskiewicz reflects on the successes and disappointments of the fall, the importance of feedback in planning for spring and why he’s looking forward to being able to resume in-person meetings.

    • Carolina holiday gift guide

      The UNC Entrepreneurship Center curated a collection of possible holiday gifts from businesses started and run by current Carolina students.