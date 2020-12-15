Antibody cocktails could be more effective at treating COVID-19

Pairs of antibodies may be more effective than single antibodies at preventing and treating COVID-19, according to a new study by Carolina researchers and The Rockefeller University in New York. The study, published in November in the Journal of Experimental Medicine, also suggests that in addition to blocking SARS-CoV-2’s entry into cells, the antibodies may combat the virus by enlisting various types of white blood cells to fight the infection.

Human antibodies that neutralize SARS-CoV-2 hold great potential for preventing and treating COVID-19, and researchers have identified several potent antibodies that bind to the spike protein on the virus’s surface, thereby preventing it from helping the virus enter cells.

Read more about how antibodies fight SARS-CoV-2.