Three College faculty named AAAS fellows

Three faculty members of the College of Arts & Sciences have been named fellows of the American Association for the Advancement of Science. Fellows are recognized for their research; teaching; services to professional societies; administration in academia, industry and government; and communicating and interpreting science to the public.

The three new fellows are James H. Anderson, Kenan Professor in the department of computer science; Gregory Copenhaver, professor in the department of biology; and Richard L. Smith, Mark L. Reed III Distinguished Professor in the department of statistics and operations research.

Read more about the fellows and the American Association for the Advancement of Science.