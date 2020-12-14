Focus Carolina: Ada Adimora

A noted researcher, Dr. Ada Adimora studies how HIV is transmitted in African American women, especially in underserved populations in the South.

Adimora is the Sarah Graham Kenan Distinguished Professor of Medicine at the UNC School of Medicine and professor of epidemiology with the UNC Gillings School of Global Public Health. In 2020, she became the co-director of Carolina’s Center for AIDS Research.

“We looked specifically at how social, economic and political factors like mass incarceration, racism and poverty increase people’s risk for getting HIV above and beyond risk behaviors,” Dr. Adimora said of her research. “And a lot of these forces are interrelated.”

For her work in HIV research, she recently received Carolina’s Thomas Jefferson Award, the highest honor given to faculty.

When Dr. Adimora moved to North Carolina, she found more to learn about HIV, and her colleagues at Carolina have provided the kind of collaboration that is heralded at the University.

“This is unquestionably the most collegial of any research intensive university,” she said. “That’s really the thing I like most, that all of my colleagues are incredibly supportive and they’re so accomplished.”

Dr. Adimora earned a bachelor’s degree from Cornell University, a medical degree from Yale University and a master’s degree in public health from Carolina.

Learn more about this important work at Carolina by listening to this week’s segments.

Every day, faculty members at UNC-Chapel Hill engage in groundbreaking research, innovative teaching and public service that makes an impact in our community and the state, nation and the world.

Tune in to Focus Carolina during morning, noon and evening drive times and on the weekends to hear their stories and find out what ignites their passion for their work. Focus Carolina is an exclusive program on WCHL, sponsored by the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. You can listen to WCHL at 97.9 FM or 1360 AM.

Read a transcript of this interview.

Read a transcript of this interview.