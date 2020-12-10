What’s open on and around campus

Carolina employees still have access to some on-campus services during winter break, but hours may be limited. Be sure to visit department websites for more information and hours of operation.

Campus Recreation: Rams Head Recreation Center will be open to students, faculty and staff from Nov. 30-Dec. 20. All campus rec facilities will be closed from Dec. 20-Jan. 10.

COVID-19 Testing: UNC Environment, Health and Safety has partnered with the Orange County Health Department and OptumServe for a COVID-19 testing site at the R7 Parking Lot (725 Martin Luther King Blvd., Chapel Hill) for Carolina faculty and staff, as well as anybody who meets testing criteria. The R7 Lot is open Mon.-Sat. 9 a.m.-6 p.m., except for Dec. 24 and Dec. 25.

Pre-registration is encouraged for testing at the R7 Parking Lot.

Environment, Health and Safety and Employee Occupational Health also recommend that employees utilize their primary care physician to request COVID-19 testing.

Carolina Union: The Carolina Union will be closed to the public over winter break. Limited hours will resume on Jan. 13. One exception: Asymptomatic testing for students will take place at the Carolina Union Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. through Dec. 22.

University Libraries: Designated areas in Davis Library and the Health Sciences Library are open for use. Limiting the number of open floors will help housekeeping staff focus on cleaning and sanitizing those areas regularly throughout the day.

Davis Library is open Mon.-Thur. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. until Dec. 20.

The Health Sciences Library is open Mon.-Fri. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. until Dec. 20.

All libraries will be closed Dec. 24-Jan. 3 and will reopen on Jan. 4.

UNC Student Stores: UNC Student Stores is currently maintaining standard hours, which are 9 a.m.-5 p.m. during weekdays and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. on weekends.

There are limited on-campus dining options for pick-up and delivery.

The BeAM makerspace at Murray Hall will be open on a reduced holiday schedule through Dec. 18 and again between Jan. 10-24. From Dec. 18-Jan. 10, the site is closed for Winter Break.

Morehead Planetarium: All visitors, including members, must have a reserved ticket. Make a reservation online in advance of your visit. Guests will have two hours to enjoy a planetarium show and explore exhibits. Open Fri. 1-7 p.m., Sat. 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Sun. 1-5 p.m.

North Carolina Botanical Garden: The buildings are closed, but the display gardens are open Tues.-Sat. 9 a.m-5 p.m. and Sun. 1-5 p.m.

The five-acre Coker Arboreteum and 750-acre Carolina North Forest are open dawn to dusk year-round.

Plenty of holiday events, like afternoon tea and brunch with Santa, are happening at the Carolina Inn.