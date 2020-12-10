Reflections from Shayna Hill

Shayna Hill is in her fourth one-year term as chair of the Employee Forum. The Well recently asked her and Faculty Chair Mimi Chapman to reflect on their time leading the two organizations. The interview with Chapman was published Tuesday.

What has it been like leading the Forum during this unprecedented time?

There is an emotional piece that has been exacerbated by the fact that there’s so much uncertainty. Normally we deal with things like writing resolutions and trying to identify issues. Now we’re doing a lot of bolstering each other up and checking in. I think what’s different is the mental and emotional commitment is much deeper and much greater.

What are you most proud of during the past nine months?

We got the Rebecca Clark Staff Award for Moral Courage approved and presented at University Day. It is the first award ever granted to a staff member named after a staff member. And it is presented on the biggest day at the University. I was fortunate enough to be able to present that award, along with the Chancellor.

What’s been your biggest challenge?

I am an extreme empath. By the very nature of this job, people share with me things that are very painful to them. It’s tough to listen to people’s pain because we care deeply. You have to switch from being a supportive kind of figure to thinking about how to translate things into action so that we can best help people and groups move forward. I wish I were icy cold and clinical because that would make the job easier.

Doing the work and not letting it weigh so heavily on me emotionally: It’s nonstop. It is really 24/7. We have employees who work on three shifts here on campus. I constantly get emails and texts, even at 1 a.m. I meet with people on different shifts to accommodate their schedules.

Not only do employees feel the stress of the pandemic, but they are also concerned about racism, the economy and many other things. You’ve provided an open forum for people to share their thoughts. What have you learned?

I’ve learned that people — staff in particular — have so much to share and can provide wonderful feedback. Staff brought forth issues of food insecurity and then ramped up efforts with the Inter-Faith Council to encourage donations and usage by UNC employees. Other staff members worked with HR to create a shared leave bank for employees who have had to exhaust their leave due to COVID-19. We also had staff who worked to create a video to encourage mask wearing to help bolster a sense of community and responsibility.

They have also helped to bring issues of concern to light but because of the power structure that exists at the University, staff are fearful to share things. There’s a wealth of information that can be really beneficial to the administration. People are nervous that they will be seen as the problem if they are the people that bring those issues forward.

And it’s tough stuff.

I spoke to someone recently who has a child and a grandchild who are both suffering from COVID-19. She is caring for them while working from home in her newly created workspace in her kitchen. She’s a single mom who is feeling a weight and responsibility she has never experienced before.

I have listened as frontline employees expressed fears of contracting COVID-19 and who would be financially devastated by a prolonged illness, but also equally devastated by losing their job. And, more and more, I am talking to people who have lost loved ones to this disease.

I have also seen an element of teamwork that is awe-inspiring. Staff transformed operations in a very short timeframe and have continued to provide outstanding service to keep the University moving forward. But they are yearning for the recognition and compassion needed during these difficult times. This is new for all of us and I think compassion and empathy are needed now more than ever.

There’s a lot of emphasis on faculty and students, but little emphasis on staff. That’s a structural, systemic problem for staff. And we work against that all the time.

I’m the one that constantly points out in emails to the community that faculty and students are mentioned, but not staff. People think that’s nitpicking but it really isn’t. I think staff feel sometimes like their voices are not as important.

You are co-chairing the Campus and Community Advisory Committee with Student Body President Reeves Moseley and Faculty Chair Mimi Chapman. Why is this collaboration important? What have you learned? And do you believe that your collective voices are being heard?

Reeves and Mimi have been so gracious as co-chairs, and I think experiences like this for staff are wonderful. We don’t always get seen as leaders. I think by the very nature of being asked to be a co-chair on the same playing field as faculty and students is an honor.

I think it sets a great tone for others to possibly co-chair big initiatives from a staff perspective. I know we have a lot of directors and deans that may have staff or administrative roles, but it’s very different for someone who isn’t in a leadership role to be able to sit on these kinds of big committees. It’s been a huge honor. It’s also been a challenge because I am representing staff in an arena with faculty and students.

Do you think your collective voices are being heard in that committee or in general?

By the very nature of the things we have discussed, there have been very few things that were staff issues. Let me explain: For example, we had lots of discussion about the start date of the semester, but that really doesn’t have much to do with staff, per se, because staff don’t have a break. We’re still working whether we start the semester one date or another. The date doesn’t change our lives much, other than maybe to add stress.

I do think that a lot of staff were involved in the planning of the start date, so I’m glad we discussed that first so that they can start their work. But the decisions around that really weren’t that impactful on staff.

The other big decision point was spring break. As you know, staff members don’t go on vacation during spring break.

I’m soliciting feedback from those areas that may impact staff and I am being able to present feedback at these meetings.

Faculty Chair Mimi Chapman recently expressed concern for Carolina staff during a faculty council meeting. What is your reaction to that?

I think Mimi is a wonderful partner. I think she’s very empathetic and a great listener. I think things that have come up in this discussion are fears around staff being stressed. We are the support for faculty. I think we’re inextricably linked to faculty, and I think she really understands that. It’s very gracious of her to make a public statement because her constituency is really faculty. I think it shows that she understands how we’re related and that she cares very deeply about the organization. That is our connection.

Six months from now, what do you hope you’ll be saying about the pandemic?

So long! I say that jokingly.

I’m a very reflective person and so I will probably be considering how this has changed me. I don’t think that will ever go away. I think it will occur to me at one point the role that I was in during one of the most challenging times in the University’s history. That weighs heavy on me. My hope is that I will say that I was an empathetic, caring leader that took this role incredibly seriously and helped to lessen the impact on people.

What have you been doing to stay healthy and well during the pandemic?

It’s gone in cycles. I was furiously working out for a very short period of time. I can’t seem to maintain anything for any length of time, even though I get very inspired. It just sort of drops off because this just seems so long and there’s no end in sight. I have a very close group of people, and we have what I call the sanity texting group. We probably check in almost every hour. We post memes and we laugh. We share information that has really been hugely helpful.

Any final thoughts?

Leadership across the University, all across the world, is in a tough spot, and I think everybody is doing the very best they can and that it’s difficult to do the right thing all the time, especially since nobody knows what that is right now.

The chair of the Employee Forum is an unpaid position. It is incredibly challenging. There is isn’t much glory or glamour in it. Once the current chair steps down, you rarely hear from them on a University level. It’s thankless. And it’s nearly impossible to grasp the depth of the job until you actually do it. But my hope is that people will continue to support the Forum through many new leaders and understand how deep the commitment is once somebody steps into that role.

This interview was edited for clarity and brevity.