Hussman grad Carolyn Van Houten named one of Forbes 30 Under 30

Carolyn Van Houten ’14 graduated from UNC Hussman School of Journalism and Media only six years ago, but the industry has already recognized her as a leader in her field of photojournalism.

The 29-year-old native North Carolinian was recently selected for the prestigious Forbes 30 Under 30 list in the Media category. Van Houten is a photojournalist at The Washington Post, based in Washington, D.C.

The Forbes profile noted that Van Houten is no stranger to awards. This year, she was part of the Pulitzer Prize-winning team behind The Post’s climate change series “2°C: Beyond the Limit.” The series won journalism’s highest honor for its exploration of the effects of extreme climate change on communities. Van Houten, a photographer on the project, traveled to locations including Angola, Uruguay and Colorado for the series.

