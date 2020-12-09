Earning an MBA with your partner

When you and your partner both want to earn MBAs, what’s the best approach? With two careers, two personalities, finances and a relationship to balance, it’s a complicated decision. At UNC Kenan-Flagler Business School, couples have options.

Harmonie Jacobson and Andrew Jacobson, both Class of ’20, spent many hours weighting full-time versus part-time programs, and earning their MBAs together versus staggered. They decided that taking the journey together would be more rewarding and a lot more fun.

Concurrent MBAs weren’t an option for Cynthia Stanton, Class of ’20, and Brandon Stanton, Class of ’16, parents of four sons who live in Cary, North Carolina.

And Evan Bayless and Abbe Bayless, both Class of ’19, took yet another approach. They were sponsored by their employer, Eli Lilly and Company, and they moved from Indianapolis to enroll at UNC Kenan-Flagler Business School.

Read more about the journeys all three couples took to earn their MBAs.