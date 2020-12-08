Guskiewicz announces new Staff Advisory Committee to the Chancellor

Chancellor Kevin M. Guskiewicz announced the inaugural members of the Staff Advisory Committee to the Chancellor in a campus message on Dec. 8. The 17-member STACC will provide opportunities for staff to meet, collaborate with and advise the leadership team. Like other advisory committees, this group will share concerns, make suggestions, offer guidance and advocate for the needs of their colleagues.

“Over the past several months, many staff members have shared feelings of stress and anxiety as they have assumed additional duties and managed much uncertainty in the world,” Guskiewicz wrote. “Today, I am announcing an effort that I hope will address some of these fundamental concerns by increasing transparency at the highest levels of the University while also including more individuals to advise in the decision-making process.”

Appointments to committee will last for one year. The first meeting will be at 9 a.m. on Dec. 9, and meetings will be held monthly with a break during June and July.

The inaugural members are:

Joshua Canzona, associate ombuds, Ombuds Office

Brian Collier, assistant director, research administration, Office of Sponsored Research

Jennifer DeNeal, associate director, Ethics and Policy Office

Phillip Edwards, instructional consultant, Center for Faculty Excellence

Maria Estorino, associate university librarian for special collections and director, Wilson Library

Shayla Evans-Hollingsworth, human resources specialist, College of Arts & Sciences

Stephanie Forman, executive assistant, Gillings School of Global Public Health

Amy Grau, executive assistant, University Communications

Shayna Hill, business officer, College of Arts & Sciences and chair, Employee Forum

Mike Hodge, support services supervisor, materials and logistics, Facilities Services

James Holman, crew leader, Housekeeping Services

Keith Jones, assistant director, programmatic development, Carolina Housing

Aye Aye Mon, zone manager, Housekeeping Services

Robert Smith III, associate chair for administration, neurology department, School of Medicine

Mark Wampole, technical support specialist, ITS

Jennifer Washington, business officer, College of Arts & Sciences

Nicole Wiley, investigator, Equal Opportunity and Compliance Office

Employee Forum Chair Shayna Hill will co-lead this committee, along with a co-chair to be appointed by the other members.

“I appreciate everyone for their willingness to serve in this important capacity and look forward to working with them during the next year,” Guskiewicz wrote.