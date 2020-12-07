Employee Forum joins Faculty Council to discuss spring semester plan updates

Faculty Council members were joined for most of Friday’s virtual meeting by Employee Forum delegates — the first joint meeting — to discuss plans for the spring semester with University leaders.

“It is a historic day,” said Chancellor Kevin M. Guskiewicz, thanking faculty and staff for the work they did during the fall semester as well as the planning for the spring semester. “Your work has made it possible for us to continue our mission as a leading global public research University.”

During the fall semester, research labs, libraries, dining halls, the Carolina Union and recreation centers remained open for 1,500 students living in residence halls and for the nearly 10,500 students who lived within a mile radius of the campus. Based on information from contact tracing, there was zero spread of the virus from students to faculty and staff due to the safety measures put in place, Guskiewicz said.

While Guskiewicz acknowledged that not everything went well for the fall semester, he said everyone has learned from the experience and from other universities across the country. “We’re making changes for the spring semester based on all we’ve learned and based on feedback from various groups,” he said.

One key group providing input is the Campus and Community Advisory Committee that brought together faculty, staff, students and members of the community to ensure that more voices were added to the planning for spring semester, set to begin on Jan. 19. “We’re better positioned for success this spring semester,” he said.

Guskiewicz credited the CCAC for its input in adding wellness days to the spring semester calendar.

Differences for the spring semester

Two of the biggest differences for the spring semester will be a robust testing program for students and employees, along with only one student per residence hall room.

About 3,500 students will live on campus in the spring, compared to 1,500 students who remained on campus in the fall semester after a switch to remote learning.

At the beginning of January, the Carolina Together Testing Program will begin, and a new lab, housed in the Genome Sciences building, will have the capacity to process up to 25,000 or 30,000 tests a week. The goal is to deliver test results in less than 48 hours.

Testing at three locations will be free for students and employees who do not have symptoms of the virus. The testing centers at Rams Head Recreation Center, Carolina Union and the CURRENT ArtSpace + Studio at Carolina Square will be open 7 a.m.-5 p.m. weekdays and 11 a.m.-5 p.m. weekends. Appointments can be made through a web-based Hall Pass app. All locations have access to parking and are on bus lines.

Testing for employees is optional but mandatory for undergraduate students living on and off campus. A negative COVID-19 test is required for students’ re-entry to campus, Guskiewicz said.

Regular surveillance testing is required two times a week for undergraduates living on campus, taking in-person classes or living in settings larger than 10 people. Other students will be tested once a week.

The University will use the anterior nares nasal swab test. Each person taking a test will be given a cotton swab, similar to a Q-tip, to insert about 1 inch into each nostril to swirl around four times, then place in a sealed container to be sent to the lab.

During the fall semester, COVID-19 testing was available on a voluntary basis for students prior to their departure at the end of the semester. Nearly 16,000 tests were administered over a three-week period. Of those tested, about 85% lived off-campus. The positivity rate was 0.5%.

By comparison, the positivity rate is 7% for North Carolina and 3% for Orange County.

About 20% of classes with fewer than 35 students will meet in person in the spring. Fourteen of 17 UNC System schools are offering in-person classes, Guskiewicz said.

Ahead of the return to some in-person classes, facilities employees have evaluated air-handling systems and updated air-filtration systems in the classrooms. “We have a lot of old buildings,” Executive Vice Chancellor and Provost Robert A. Blouin said. “They’re wonderful and historic, but they’re old.”

More engagement for students

Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs Amy Johnson said her office is working on in-person and online-engagement options for students to interact and build community. These will comply with Community Standards and public health guidelines.

In another update for the spring semester, Johnson said there will be 600 quarantine and isolation spaces, up from 140 in the fall. Based on feedback from the fall semester, these spaces will offer increased meal choices and daily contact calls, along with wellness activities that are approved by the Orange County Health Department.

Johnson’s team is working on enforcement of the Community Standards, using what they learned during the fall semester to plan for spring.

It’s common in higher education to see spikes in violations of codes of conduct early in the semester. As far as transmission of the virus, Johnson said the vast majority of students followed the rules while they were on campus but got more lax about social distancing and mask-wearing when they were at home or with friends. “That’s where, based on case investigation and contact tracing, the viral load spread,” she said.

Holiday schedule adjusted

The University’s holiday schedule has been adjusted so that employees who are concerned about leave balances can work some days, with supervisor approval, said Becci Menghini, vice chancellor for human resources and equal opportunity and compliance.

Some of the COVID-19-specific benefits that are set to expire at the end of this year — like the shared leave bank and the ability to interchangeably use sick time and vacation — will continue through the end of March, Menghini said.

Menghini added that more updates about benefits would be shared in the coming days.

Davis, Health Sciences libraries open

Davis and the Health Sciences libraries are open, Vice Provost and University Librarian Elaine Westbrooks said, though the smaller libraries on campus remain closed.

Since the pandemic began, she and her team have learned that libraries can be kept open safely with appropriate precautions. Guidance from the Library of Congress says that the COVID-19 virus can persist on book surfaces for up to five days, she said, so all books are quarantined when they are returned.

Westbrooks said she expects to begin offering in-person appointments for Wilson Library Special Collections during spring semester.

Contactless curbside book pick-up is available at Davis and the Health Sciences libraries, a service that began over the summer. The library also will mail materials, free of charge, to an address within the continental United States, a service Westbrooks said the library has always offered.

Westbrooks said the library staff’s interactions with faculty, students and staff have increased by 67%. “We are as busy as ever. We might not have as many people in the building, but we are delivering the most important services that you need,” she said.

Earlier this year, the University renegotiated its deal with academic publisher Elsevier, canceling subscriptions to 1,300 scientific journals. Based on interlibrary loan requests, Westbrooks said it appeared the University made the right choices for the 600 journals it chose to keep.

In other business, Faculty Council approved a resolution that requires information about Accessibility Resources and Services, Counseling and Psychological Services and Title IX to be included on all class syllabi.

A recording of this meeting is available.

Coming this week in The Well: Faculty Chair Mimi Chapman and Employee Forum Chair Shayna Hill reflect on leading their respective organizations during the pandemic.