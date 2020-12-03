North Carolina leads the country in sweet potato production

Once relegated primarily to the holidays, like Thanksgiving and Christmas, the sweet potato has now been embraced as an important staple in healthy diets, which is great news for North Carolina agriculture.

North Carolina is first in sweet potato production among all 50 states, according to 2019 data from the USDA Agricultural Statistics Service. It has maintained this ranking since 1971.

North Carolina produced two billion pounds of sweet potatoes this year, which is a cause for celebration, as hurricanes significantly impacted the 2018 harvest. North Carolina has now returned to previous levels of sweet potato production.

