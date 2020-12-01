Carolina Athletics supports youth sports

The Department of Athletics is the first NCAA institution to partner with the National Fitness Foundation to support and expand youth sport and athletics participation across the United States.

With support from the University, UNC Health and the UNC Gillings School of Global Public Health, Director of Athletics Bubba Cunningham, Chancellor Kevin M. Guskiewicz and members of the NFF announced the partnership during a virtual event in November.

