Focus Carolina: Mike Ramsey

Perseverance has paid off for Mike Ramsey, Carolina’s inventor of the year. He created a small version of a mass spectrometer which allows first responders to quickly identify harmful airborne chemicals at a disaster scene.

The Minnie N. Goldby Distinguished Professor of Chemistry in the College of Arts & Sciences was honored with this award for generating over 70 granted patents since his arrival at Carolina in 2004, adding to a total of over 165 issued patents. He is also a faculty member in the department of applied physical sciences and UNC/NCSU joint department of biomedical engineering.

“A miniaturized mass spectrometer to the point where it can actually be carried around by an individual has been a goal that people have been striving for at least four decades,” Ramsey said. Some mass spectrometers fill entire rooms while ones used in laboratories weigh several hundred pounds.

“You couldn’t get your arms around them and you certainly wouldn’t be able to lift them,” he said. The handheld device he created weighs nine pounds, including the battery, and is a rectangular shape about 12 by 8 by 5 inches.

Law enforcement, border patrol and the military use the device to detect a broad range of hazardous materials, such as explosives and illegal drugs, including fentanyl that’s been cut with a substance like talcum powder.

The award is given annually to a researcher in recognition of their contributions to inventions and patents. Presented by the UNC Office of Technology Commercialization, which is part of the Vice Chancellor’s Office for Innovation, Entrepreneurship and Economic Development, the award honors the recipient’s commitment to the University’s culture of encouraging innovation, disseminating knowledge and promoting entrepreneurship.

Ramsey earned a bachelor of science degree in chemistry from Bowling Green State University and a doctorate in chemistry from Indiana University.

Read a transcript of this interview.

