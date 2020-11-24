Year-end message from Chancellor Kevin M. Guskiewicz

Press the play button above to watch the video.

Chancellor Kevin M. Guskiewicz thanked the Carolina community in an end-of-semester video message to campus on Nov. 23.

“As the academic semester comes to a close, I want to thank you for your hard work, dedication and commitment during the most difficult of circumstances,” wrote Guskiewicz. “In this brief video message, I share my appreciation for all you have endured and recognize a few of our accomplishments together. Congratulations on reaching the finish line.”

Guskiewicz also urged continued vigilance in following community standards after the semester ends.

“As we look at the COVID-19 numbers across the country, I am worried about the impact this virus will continue to have on our community,” wrote Guskiewicz. “I urge you to continue following the community standards wherever you are for the safety of your loved ones.”