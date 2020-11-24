A major advance in HIV prevention

A long-acting injectable drug, cabotegravir, is safe and more effective than a daily pill in preventing HIV acquisition, according to results from a study of 3,127 cisgender women in sub-Saharan Africa. Led by Carolina researchers beginning in November 2017, the study showed such promising results that a review board recommended ending the blinded phase of the trial early and sharing the results.

“New HIV prevention agents that address the many needs of all individuals at risk for acquiring HIV are essential pillars of our strategy to end the HIV epidemic,” says Myron Cohen, M.D., co-principal investigator and director of the UNC Institute for Global Health and Infectious Diseases. “If approved, this innovative new injectable option administered once every two months will expand the way we approach HIV prevention.”

