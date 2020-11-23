Best of Focus Carolina

For Thanksgiving week, we’re bringing you a collection of our recent segments from Focus Carolina. We hope you’ll enjoy hearing from these faculty members:

Terry Magnuson, vice chancellor for research, leads Carolina’s $1.1 billion research enterprise for scientists from across disciplines who work to solve the most pressing issues of our time to benefit the people of North Carolina and beyond.

Mary Palmer knew at age 16 that she wanted a career working with older adults. Today, at the UNC School of Nursing, she ensures that aging adults get the care they need by researching ways to manage urinary incontinence and other lower urinary tract symptoms.

Inclusive teaching is a way to ensure that instructors are working towards equity in the classroom, says Viji Sathy, a professor in the College of Arts & Sciences’ department of psychology and neuroscience and an expert in inclusive teaching and innovation education instruction.

