Best of Focus Carolina

Every day, faculty members at Carolina engage in groundbreaking research, innovative teaching and public service that makes an impact in our community and the state, nation and the world.

Jane Calloway, Monday, November 23rd, 2020
fall scene of South Buidling
(Jon Gardiner/UNC-Chapel Hill)

For Thanksgiving week, we’re bringing you a collection of our recent segments from Focus Carolina. We hope you’ll enjoy hearing from these faculty members:

Terry Magnuson, vice chancellor for research, leads Carolina’s $1.1 billion research enterprise for scientists from across disciplines who work to solve the most pressing issues of our time to benefit the people of North Carolina and beyond.

Mary Palmer knew at age 16 that she wanted a career working with older adults. Today, at the UNC School of Nursing, she ensures that aging adults get the care they need by researching ways to manage urinary incontinence and other lower urinary tract symptoms.

Inclusive teaching is a way to ensure that instructors are working towards equity in the classroom, says Viji Sathy, a professor in the College of Arts & Sciences’ department of psychology and neuroscience and an expert in inclusive teaching and innovation education instruction.

Tune in to Focus Carolina during morning, noon and evening drive times and on the weekends to hear their stories and find out what ignites their passion for their work. Focus Carolina is an exclusive program on WCHL, sponsored by the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. You can listen to WCHL at 97.9 FM or 1360 AM.

