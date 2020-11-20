A snapshot of reopening N.C. schools

As schools across the state operate online or with limited in-person learning plans, North Carolina families face complex concerns about viral transmission, mental health, educational challenges and childcare needs. School re-openings have been on the minds of parents, teachers and school administrators since the pandemic closed schools in mid-March.

Researchers from the UNC Gillings School of Global Public Health are teaming up with the Frank Porter Graham Child Development Institute to determine how North Carolina schools are operating during COVID-19. As both an epidemiologist and a mom, Kimberly Powers, one of the principal investigators, says the issue is something that has permeated both her professional and personal life.

“There are significant downsides and serious repercussions to keeping schools closed, as well as opening them,” Powers says. “It became clear early on that how you open schools would be a big public health and life challenge in the pandemic, and research would be needed to address it.”

Read more about the study Powers and other researchers will conduct to understand policies and practices schools have developed to minimize the spread of COVID-19.