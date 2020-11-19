UNC Health, U.S. Army establish trauma training partnership

UNC Health announced a new partnership with the U.S. Army that will allow military medical personnel to receive trauma training at UNC Medical Center.

The goal is to help military surgeons and other care providers better prepare to treat traumatic injuries, such as gunshot wounds, burns and more, and ultimately save lives.

UNC Medical Center and the UNC School of Medicine providers will train the U.S. Army’s Forward Resuscitation Surgical Teams and other medical personnel from U.S. Army Forces Command assigned to the 44th Medical Brigade, Fort Bragg, North Carolina. As a busy, nationally recognized Level I Trauma Center and Burn Center, UNC Medical Center will help military personnel learn from real-world experience, with trauma surgeons and other providers helping educate them on best practices, the importance of clear communications and fast decision making, and more.

