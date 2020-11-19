Campus News

UNC Health, U.S. Army establish trauma training partnership

The goal is to help military surgeons and other care providers better prepare to treat traumatic injuries, such as gunshot wounds, burns and more, and ultimately save lives.

UNC Health, Thursday, November 19th, 2020
Adam Fisk of UNC Health (right) and Xavier Robbins from the US Army training at UNC Medical Center.
Adam Fisk of UNC Health (right) and Xavier Robbins from the US Army training at UNC Medical Center.

UNC Health announced a new partnership with the U.S. Army that will allow military medical personnel to receive trauma training at UNC Medical Center.

The goal is to help military surgeons and other care providers better prepare to treat traumatic injuries, such as gunshot wounds, burns and more, and ultimately save lives.

UNC Medical Center and the UNC School of Medicine providers will train the U.S. Army’s Forward Resuscitation Surgical Teams and other medical personnel from U.S. Army Forces Command assigned to the 44th Medical Brigade, Fort Bragg, North Carolina. As a busy, nationally recognized Level I Trauma Center and Burn Center, UNC Medical Center will help military personnel learn from real-world experience, with trauma surgeons and other providers helping educate them on best practices, the importance of clear communications and fast decision making, and more.

Read more about how the partnership will help train military surgeons. 

You May Also Like...

    • Before the holidays, get tested

      Exit testing for the virus is part of student plans. Faculty and staff should also get tested before the holidays, say Carolina health experts. Here’s why and how.

    • Exploring Carolina’s American Indian connections

      With an emphasis on listening to North Carolina’s Indigenous population, the Commission on History, Race and a Way Forward is focusing on Carolina’s historical and current connections to American Indians.

    • Joining the Moderna trial

      UNC School of Medicine physician and researcher Keisha Gibson shares why she joined the Moderna vaccine clinical trial and urges others to consider joining the fight.