Elizabeth Olson is awarded the George Johnson Prize

The award recognizes exemplary contributions by faculty in the arts, humanities and qualitative social sciences.

Sophia Ramos, Institute for the Arts & Humanities, Thursday, November 19th, 2020
Elizabeth Olson, professor and chair of the department of geography at Carolina, is the 2020 recipient of the George Johnson Prize for Distinguished Achievement by an Institute for the Arts & Humanities Fellow.

In 2008, the IAH began granting the award to honor George Johnson, one of the Institute’s greatest ambassadors, while at the same time recognizing exemplary contributions by faculty in the arts, humanities and qualitative social sciences. The biennial award provides the recipient $7,500 and a banquet in their honor. Due to restrictions surrounding the coronavirus, Olson is scheduled to give an honorary lecture in 2021.

“The George Johnson Prize recognizes career achievement by an IAH Faculty Fellow. The committee this year cited Dr. Olson’s contributions to two different scholarly fields as well as her exemplary leadership and moral courage at Carolina,” said IAH Director Andrew Perrin.

Read more about Olson’s research and the award.

