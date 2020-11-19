Elizabeth Olson is awarded the George Johnson Prize

Elizabeth Olson, professor and chair of the department of geography at Carolina, is the 2020 recipient of the George Johnson Prize for Distinguished Achievement by an Institute for the Arts & Humanities Fellow.

In 2008, the IAH began granting the award to honor George Johnson, one of the Institute’s greatest ambassadors, while at the same time recognizing exemplary contributions by faculty in the arts, humanities and qualitative social sciences. The biennial award provides the recipient $7,500 and a banquet in their honor. Due to restrictions surrounding the coronavirus, Olson is scheduled to give an honorary lecture in 2021.

“The George Johnson Prize recognizes career achievement by an IAH Faculty Fellow. The committee this year cited Dr. Olson’s contributions to two different scholarly fields as well as her exemplary leadership and moral courage at Carolina,” said IAH Director Andrew Perrin.

