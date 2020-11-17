University announces student community standards report

The University announced a set of community standards at the beginning of the academic year designed to help keep students, faculty, staff and neighbors healthy and safe. Starting this month, the University will share key data on at least a quarterly basis (Feb. 1, May 1 and Aug. 1) that summarizes the community standards referrals for violations and outcomes on the Carolina Together website, Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs Amy Johnson wrote in a campus message Nov. 16.

“As our fall semester winds to a close, we know that many members of our community are interested in how we have adhered to these standards and addressed reports of non-compliance,” Johnson wrote. “Today, in the interest of greater transparency, we’re announcing a plan to share more information regarding our approach.”

The data will be shared in a way that balances transparency with ensuring that individuals’ privacy rights aren’t compromised. The University will continually assess the data to evaluate whether it can be released on a more frequent basis when the information is not identifiable to individuals. Effective today, the following data is provided on the Carolina Together website:

Data from Aug. 1 – Oct. 31, 2020

Total referrals for community standards violations (reports): 456

Cases resulting in developmental action (including written warnings, educational interventions, activity restrictions and probation): 324

Cases resulting in removal from Carolina Housing: 56

Cases with insufficient information/no violation (no student identified or student found not responsible): 60

Pending cases: 16

Johnson explained that every referral is reviewed to assess whether the reported action, if verifiable, represents a violation of the standards. As the initial dashboard shows, approximately 80% of the total referrals resulted in a finding of responsibility and a consequence for the students involved.

The student referral and action information is of value to the community and stakeholders so that they may better understand the University’s philosophy and approach to compliance with its community standards.

“As the weather turns colder everyone spends increasing amounts of time indoors, it is more important than ever that everyone observe the standards in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19,” Johnson wrote, listing the following standards:

Wear a mask covering your mouth and nose at all times indoors and outdoors when physical distancing cannot be maintained.

Wash your hands frequently.

Observe physical distancing whenever and wherever possible.

Avoid large crowds and observe campus, local and state restrictions on the size of gatherings.

The community standards were developed to hold community members accountable to each other during the pandemic. Reports of violations go through a review process that may result in an array of actions, ranging from developmental interventions to loss of housing or disenrollment.

“The majority of Carolina students worked hard to follow our community standards and continue to do so,” wrote Johnson. “We appreciate their efforts and dedication to the safety of our campus community.”