Carolina’s early-action admissions up 10%

The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill has received 31,940 applications for its early action deadline for first-year admission in 2021, representing an increase of 10% compared to last year.

“We’re humbled that so many outstanding students are considering Carolina. We’re also grateful that they have taken the time to apply under these extraordinary circumstances. We know the pandemic has impacted everyone’s life in one way or another,” said Steve Farmer, vice provost for enrollment and undergraduate admissions.

“Now we have the privilege of getting to know each and every one of these students as we read their applications and learn more about their interests, talents and achievements,” said Farmer. “These students bring with them wisdom and experience; they have a lot to offer the communities they will join, and a lot to offer one another.”

First-year candidates may still apply until the regular application deadline of Jan. 15. Both deadlines are non-binding, and Carolina strives to give all students the same comprehensive, individualized and holistic evaluation and the same chance of earning admission regardless of which deadline they choose.