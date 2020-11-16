Grant helps researchers ask big questions about child development

Cathi Propper, Ph.D., her research team at the UNC Brain and Early Experience Laboratory and several others at Carolina are exploring an area of biobehavioral health on which there has been little evidence gathered in children: the relationship between the gut microbiome and anxiety.

A new $3.6 million award from the National Institute of Mental Health supplements the brain and early experience study, “A Mechanistic Study of the Association Between Poverty and Executive Functions in Early Childhood: Contributions of Early Brain Development and the Early Caregiving Environment” — which was originally funded by the Eunice Kennedy Shriver National Institute of Child Health & Human Development in 2018 at $2.1 million. The study specifically focuses on the influence of poverty on brain development and cognitive development in children to determine how prenatal experiences might influence development of children.

