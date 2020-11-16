Celebrating American Indian Heritage Month

For those wanting to learn about and connect with American Indian heritage, Carolina’s American Indian Center is promoting a variety of events ranging from personal motivation sessions to discussion about a new space on campus to a virtual celebration.

The events include live “Motivational Monday” sessions each Monday through the center’s Facebook page. The Facebook page will also include posts about other events.

Other events include:

a Nov. 18 Zoom session from 3:30 p.m.-5 p.m. that will feature an overview and discussion about a new cultural garden space on campus;

the North Carolina Museum of History’s American Indian Heritage Celebration Nov. 20-21; and

a free screening on Nov. 30, 6 p.m., of the newly released documentary “Gather,” a depiction of Native foodways across Indian Country.

Get the latest news on these events and others at the AIC’s social media post and sign up to receive email notifications about AIC events.

Learn more about the 15,000-year history of North Carolina’s indigenous populations through the University’s interactive website, Ancient North Carolinians: A Virtual Museum of North Carolina Archaeology.